Another defendant in Hannah Bender murder case will have May trial

A criminal trial has been scheduled for one of the remaining defendants in 21-year-old Hannah Bender’s 2019 murder case.

Bailey Diane Williams, 23, will stand trial on May 2 starting at 9 a.m. within the Lumpkin County Courthouse, according to published legal notices.

Lumpkin County belongs to the Enotah Judicial Circuit, which also includes Towns, Union and White counties.

Authorities arrested Williams in October 2019 and charged her with tampering with evidence. She allegedly helped Austin Todd Stryker, 25, dispose of Bender’s belongings on Sept. 15, 2019, near a campground off of Nimblewill Gap Road in Lumpkin County.

This past fall, Stryker was convicted on all counts of murdering Bender in Dawson County and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The other remaining defendant is the wife of Stryker, 23-year-old Elizabeth Brooke Donaldson. She has been arrested and charged with concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence.

She allegedly helped move Bender’s remains to a Blacks Mill Road residence on Sept. 16, 2019, and strip interior parts from the truck where Bender was murdered.



