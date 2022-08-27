Arrest made after human remains found in Lumpkin County

Authorities have arrested a Dahlonega man on murder charges after discovering human remains in Lumpkin County.

Charles Edward Cates Jr., 55, was charged with murder, according to a release from Nelly Miles, director of the Office of Public and Governmental Affairs for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI and the Department of Natural Resources located human remains near the Mill Creek community, according to the release.

Miles wrote in the email that the remains are believed to be related to an ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Tony Lamar Cates, 52, of Dahlonega, but the remains have not been identified and will be sent for an autopsy.

Tony Cates was reported missing in May 2021.

Charles Cates is being held in the Lumpkin County Detention Center.

