Birth mother third person arrested in connection with infant’s death

A third person has been arrested in connection with the death of a Forsyth County infant in June.

Records from the Forsyth County Jail show that Andrea Sue Hitchcock, 42, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and charged with reckless abandonment of a child under the age of 1 resulting in death.

Officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said Hitchcock was the biological mother of the infant.

According to Georgia law, reckless abandonment occurs "when the person willfully and voluntarily physically abandons such child with the intention of severing all parental or custodial duties and responsibilities to such child and leaving such child in a condition which results in the death of said child."

Hitchcock is being held at the Forsyth County Jail on no bond.

On Friday, Nov. 12, Caitlyn Diamond Swinks, 32, and Nathaniel Weldon Gravley, 33, were arrested and taken to the Forsyth County Jail in connection with the child’s death. Authorities described the two as the parents of the child at the time. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is working to confirm what the relationship of the couple is to the child.

FCSO officials said the night of the child’s death on June 2, Swinks, “reported to have fed the 6-week-old male and put him in between her and … Nathaniel Gravley, on the bed. They fell back asleep and woke to find the baby lying on his side unresponsive.”