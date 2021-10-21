BOLO issued for suspect of multiple sexual assaults at department stores in Dawson County

Dawson County Law enforcement continues to search for a man suspected of sexually assaulting multiple people at department stores in Dawson County, according to an updated Facebook post on Thursday, Oct. 21.

On Monday, Oct. 18 the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office put out an initial BOLO for the male suspect in regards to one assault on an employee at North Georgia Premium Outlets.

Since then, the office has learned about “numerous other reports of crimes committed by this individual,” according to a follow-up Facebook post on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

The sheriff’s office also asked people to continue sharing the BOLO and to contact them with any information on the suspect. People can contact Investigator Boyce with any tips at (706) 344-3535.

Dawson County News will update this story as we learn more information.