BOLO: Suspect identified in weekend theft at temple

A male suspect identified as Marin Marius Michescu, 34, is wanted with active warrants by Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office in connection to a burglary at a temple at 4946 Shiloh Road in Cumming Marin Marius Michescu on April 17, according to a post by FCSO.



He is allegedly involved with at least four other suspects who have not been identified, three females and one male. The suspects took and a large Sentry safe, containing $3,000 to $4,000, out of one room and $10,000 in cash out of another room. According to the post, they then placed the safe in a 2004 gold in color Mercedes Benz S500, California tag 8XFB676 front and back tags.

Two females appeared to be in their late 20s. One was wearing a long black dress and the other had on a red-flowered dress. This is a modus operandi type of crime, according to the sheriff’s office, involving Romanian nationals and there may be other recent cases in the Atlanta metro area.

These suspects then attempted to scam the victims again by calling and asking for bank information so they can "give their money back to the victim."

Michescu is also involved in other cases along with the same suspects with Lilburn and Clayton County police departments.

If you have any information or similar cases, please contact Det. Tromp at 770-781-3087 or Criminal Intelligence Officer A. Taylor at 770-781-3055.