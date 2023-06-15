By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Bond denied again for suspect in Baby India case
Nearly four years after a baby, nicknamed, Baby India, was found abandoned in a wooded area of south Forsyth County, the child's birth mother, Karima Jiwani, was arrested on several charges, including criminal attempt to commit murder and cruelty to children in the first degree. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
Bond was denied on Thursday for a suspect accused of leaving a newborn baby in a wooded area of Forsyth County in 2019.