BREAKING: Arrest made in “Baby India” abandoned infant case in Forsyth County

In June 2019, an hours-old infant, later nicknamed Baby India, was found abandoned in a wooded area of south Forsyth County by residents living nearby.

Nearly four years later, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials have made an arrest in the case.

In a news release on Thursday, May 18, officials said an arrest was made in the case on Thursday morning and more information will be given during a press conference on Friday, May 19. No information was given in the release about who was arrested or the charges.

According to the release, “For the past almost 4 years, the Forsyth County Major Crimes Unit have been tirelessly working this case.”