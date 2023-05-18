BREAKING: Arrest made in “Baby India” abandoned infant case in Forsyth County

In June 2019, an hours-old infant, later nicknamed Baby India, was found abandoned in a wooded area of south Forsyth County by residents living nearby.
Nearly four years later, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials have made an arrest in the case.
In a news release on Thursday, May 18, officials said an arrest was made in the case on Thursday morning and more information will be given during a press conference on Friday, May 19. No information was given in the release about who was arrested or the charges.
According to the release, “For the past almost 4 years, the Forsyth County Major Crimes Unit have been tirelessly working this case.”
Freeman and members of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation will discuss the case at Friday’s press conference.
According to FCN coverage at the time, the infant was found crying and partially wrapped in a grocery bag with no blanket or clothing by residents living in the area of Daves Creek Road who heard the child’s cries on Thursday, June 7, 2019.
The residents immediately called 911, which Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said at the time likely saved the child’s life.
The infant, who was believed to be a Caucasian or Hispanic female, was placed into the custody of the Georgia Department of Family and Children's Services and was given the temporary name, India, by hospital staff after being taken to the medical center in stable condition.
At the time of her birth, FCSO officials launched an investigation to discover the child’s mother and the circumstances that led to the discovery.
In body cam footage from the day infant was discovered, first responders can be seen comforting and checking the infant's vitals, eventually swaddling her in a blanket.
At the time, officials said they believed the infant had been intentionally abandoned and were attempting to find the child’s mother.
This story will be updated
Video footage from a 2019 press conference below