BREAKING: Birth mother arrested, more details given in “Baby India” abandoned infant case in Forsyth County

Note: This is a preliminary report. Check back to this story for additional details on the incident, investigation and arrest.

Almost exactly four years after an hours-old infant, later nicknamed Baby India, was found in a wooded area of south Forsyth County, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of the child’s birth mother and other details at a news conference.

At a press conference on Friday, May 19, Sheriff Ron Freeman and other officials announced the child’s birth mother, Karima Jiwani, 40, of southeast Forsyth County, was arrested in the case and charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated assault and reckless abandonment.