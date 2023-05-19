BREAKING: Birth mother arrested, more details given in “Baby India” abandoned infant case in Forsyth County

Note: This is a preliminary report. Check back to this story for additional details on the incident, investigation and arrest.
Almost exactly four years after an hours-old infant, later nicknamed Baby India, was found in a wooded area of south Forsyth County, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of the child’s birth mother and other details at a news conference.
At a press conference on Friday, May 19, Sheriff Ron Freeman and other officials announced the child’s birth mother, Karima Jiwani, 40, of southeast Forsyth County, was arrested in the case and charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated assault and reckless abandonment.
According to FCN coverage at the time, the infant was found crying and partially wrapped in a grocery bag with no blanket or clothing by residents living in the area of Daves Creek Road who heard the child’s cries on Thursday, June 7, 2019.
The residents immediately called 911, which Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said at the time likely saved the child’s life.
The infant, who was believed to be a Caucasian or Hispanic female, was placed into the custody of the Georgia Department of Family and Children's Services and was given the temporary name, India, by hospital staff after being taken to the medical center in stable condition.
At the time of her birth, FCSO officials launched an investigation to discover the child’s mother and the circumstances that led to the discovery.
In body cam footage from the day infant was discovered, first responders can be seen comforting and checking the infant's vitals, eventually swaddling her in a blanket.
At the time, officials said they believed the infant had been intentionally abandoned and were attempting to find the child’s mother.