California man held in Forsyth County Jail for allegedly soliciting a minor James Granville Salyers A California man is being held on no bond at the Forsyth County Jail after allegedly soliciting a minor to send illicit photos. Latest FCSO responds to reported shooting in north Forsyth County Woman accused of embezzling $200,000 from Forsyth County business Former Forsyth County chief deputy to be sentenced in child porn case Suspect charged in multiple areas with child abuse pleads guilty in Forsyth County sexual battery case