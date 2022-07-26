Canadian man arrested in Cumming in gun smuggling case

A Canadian man arrested in Cumming with a backpack of 15 pistols told federal authorities he was smuggling guns from the U.S. into Canada, according to federal court documents.

According to an affidavit filed by a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent, William McDonald entered the U.S. July 15 through Niagara Falls, New York.

Around 5:10 p.m. the next day, an ATF agent saw McDonald enter the Publix parking lot on Atlanta Road in Cumming.

Agents saw McDonald meet with a person in the parking lot before driving to an island in the parking lot where a gray backpack had been discarded.

McDonald put the backpack in the passenger side of his and tried to drive away, but ATF agents detained him, according to the affidavit.

Agents searched the bag and found 13 Taurus pistols and two Glock pistols, according to the affidavit.



