Death penalty sought for suspect charged with murder of local golf pro, two others

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in a case involving the murder of a Forsyth County man.
Members of the Cobb County’s District Attorney’s office are seeking the death penalty in the case against Bryan Anthony Rhoden, who is accused of killing golf pro and Forsyth County resident Eugene “Gene” Siller and two others at a golf course in Kennesaw in 2021, according to multiple media reports.
According to indictments, Rhoden is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping with bodily injury, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the killing of Siller, Henry Valdez, of California, and Paul Pierson, of Kansas.
The three men were found dead at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Cobb County sheriff's deputies and U.S. Marshals arrested Bryan Rhoden on Thursday, July 8. 2021 in Chamblee, more than 25 miles southeast of where the slain men were discovered Saturday, Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox said during a news conference after the arrest.
According to indictments, Rhoden allegedly abducted Pierson and Valdez, took them to the golf course in a pickup truck and killed them.
Investigators believe Siller – a PGA golf professional and director of golf at Pinetree – was killed because he came across a “crime in progress” when he walked out onto the course that day to find out why an unfamiliar white truck sat near the 10th green.
Along with Rhoden, Justin Caleb Pruitt and Taylor Nicole Cameron have also been indicted in the case.
Pruitt was indicted on counts of felony murder and kidnapping with bodily injury in the killings of Pierson and Valdez.
Cameron was indicted on tampering with evidence charges.
According to the indictment, Rhoden concealed the murder weapon at the crime scene and asked Cameron to retrieve it “with intent to prevent the apprehension of a obstruct the prosecution of” Rhoden, which Cameron “did knowingly and intentionally attempt to commit.