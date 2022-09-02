Death penalty sought for suspect charged with murder of local golf pro, two others

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in a case involving the murder of a Forsyth County man.



Members of the Cobb County’s District Attorney’s office are seeking the death penalty in the case against Bryan Anthony Rhoden, who is accused of killing golf pro and Forsyth County resident Eugene “Gene” Siller and two others at a golf course in Kennesaw in 2021, according to multiple media reports.

According to indictments, Rhoden is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping with bodily injury, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the killing of Siller, Henry Valdez, of California, and Paul Pierson, of Kansas.

The three men were found dead at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw on Saturday, July 3, 2021.



