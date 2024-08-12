A driver was recently arrested after a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a video playing on his phone while he was driving.
Driver arrested after officer sees video playing on phone in car
Latest
-
Suspect accused of taking more than $300,000 meant for church project
-
Burglary suspect arrested after reportedly being caught in act by homeowners
-
FCSO: Driver armed with gun, ammunition, body armor and knives arrested after alleged traffic altercations
-
S.W.A.T., tear gas used after suspect barricades himself at north Forsyth home