Elderly Forsyth County man arrested for allegedly molesting a child

A Forsyth County man has been arrested on felony charges allegedly involving an underage victim.

Roy Gene Dotson, 72, of Forsyth County, was arrested on Thursday, March 9 and charged with two felony counts each of felony child molestation and sexual battery of a child under 16, according to information from the Forsyth County jail’s website. He is being held on no bond.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials declined to release the incident report for Barnes’ arrest citing O.C.G.A. 49-5-40(b), which states “Each and every record concerning reports of child abuse and child controlled substance or marijuana abuse which is in the custody of the department, other state or local agency, or child advocacy center is declared to be confidential, and access thereto is prohibited” except for certain circumstances.