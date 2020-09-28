Family members indicted, charged in child abuse investigation

A Tennessee Grand Jury recently returned indictments charging a couple and their adult son, a resident of Cumming, with charges relating to child sexual abuse.

The Grand Jury indictments, made on Sept. 15, charged Donnie Wayne Jackson, 47, of Cumming with one count of sexual battery by an authority figure. His father, Jeffrey Wade Howell, was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child and statutory rape by an authority figure.

Jackson’s mother, Glenda Sue Howell, was also arrested on Sept. 16 in Tennessee on a charge of failure to report known or suspected child abuse. She has since been released from jail on a $10,000 bond, according to court records.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began to investigate the allegations of child sex abuse in August, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, looking into allegations against Jackson and Jeffrey Howell, shared information with the TBI, which lead to the individuals’ eventual indictment.

The GBI investigation began in June when the agency said the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint alleging that Jackson had molested a child. In assisting with the case, the GBI learned that the incidents allegedly took place in Dawson and Forsyth Counties.

Both Jackson and Jeffrey Howell were originally arrested in August in North Georgia. Jackson surrendered to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office after the GBI had put out arrested warrants in two separate counties.

Jackson has since been transferred over to the Forsyth County Jail where he and Jeffrey Howell are both currently being held without bond.