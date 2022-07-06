Father, son indicted on child molestation charges





Jackson was indicted on one count of child molestation tied to an event in October 2019, when he allegedly “did commit an immoral and indecent act… [with] a child under 16 years, with the intent to arouse and satisfy the sexual desires of himself.”

Howell was indicted on six counts – two counts of Aggravated child molestation; one count of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of child molestation – tied to an alleged incident in March 2020.

Both victims were under the age of 16, according to the indictment.

Jackson and Howell were previously indicted in Tennessee in September 2020, when Jackson was charged with one count of sexual battery by an authority figure, and Howell was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child and statutory rape by an authority figure.

Jackson’s mother, Glenda Sue Howell, was also arrested in September 2020 in Tennessee on a charge of failure to report known or suspected child abuse. She has since been released from jail on a $10,000 bond, according to court records.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began to investigate the allegations of child sex abuse, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, looking into allegations against Jackson and Jeffrey Howell, shared information with the TBI, which lead to the individuals’ eventual indictment.

The GBI investigation began in June 2020, when the agency said the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint alleging that Jackson had molested a child. In assisting with the case, the GBI learned that the incidents allegedly took place in Dawson and Forsyth Counties.

Both Jackson and Jeffrey Howell were originally arrested in August 2020 in north Georgia. Jackson surrendered to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office after the GBI had put out arrest warrants in two separate counties.