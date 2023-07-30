BREAKING
FCSO: North Forsyth suspect shoots self after deputies attempt to serve warrant
Officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after attempts to servean arrest and search warrant at a north Forsyth County house on Sunday, July 30.
Kelly Drive
Forsyth County deputies and firefighters responded to a scene on Kelly Drive on Sunday, July 30. - photo by Jim Dean
