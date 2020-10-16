FCSO reports two armed robberies on the same day

According to officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, a pair of armed robberies happened on Sunday, Oct. 11, which equaled the same amount of armed robberies with a gun in all of 2019.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, the first incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. at a carwash behind Marathon gas station on Buford Dam Road, where three men approached a victim and robbed him at gunpoint, with one of the suspects hitting the victim in the head with the gun and the other going through his car and pockets.

The suspects left the scene with the victim’s wallet and cell phone.

Investigators determined Torrie Ratcliff, 24 of Atlanta, was one of the suspects. Ratcliff, who was on probation in DeKalb County, was charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery and is being held without bond at the Forsyth County Jail.

Officers also found a firearm, clothing worn during the robbery and cash.