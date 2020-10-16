FCSO reports two armed robberies on the same day

According to officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, a pair of armed robberies happened on Sunday, Oct. 11, which equaled the same amount of armed robberies with a gun in all of 2019.
According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, the first incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. at a carwash behind Marathon gas station on Buford Dam Road, where three men approached a victim and robbed him at gunpoint, with one of the suspects hitting the victim in the head with the gun and the other going through his car and pockets.
The suspects left the scene with the victim’s wallet and cell phone.
Investigators determined Torrie Ratcliff, 24 of Atlanta, was one of the suspects. Ratcliff, who was on probation in DeKalb County, was charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery and is being held without bond at the Forsyth County Jail.
Officers also found a firearm, clothing worn during the robbery and cash.
On the same day, at 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot and met with the victim at Northside Hospital Forsyth. The victim did not have a gunshot wound and was instead being treated for a broken wrist and minor injuries.
The victim told the officer he and his friend were going to a party on James Burgess Road to meet a girl his friend had met on Snapchat, and when the friend got out of the car “to talk with a male subject who was standing in the driveway, he quickly became alarmed and ran away.”
“The male subject then approached the car where the victim was sitting and assaulted him,” the sheriff’s office post said. “The victim began to flee when two additional subjects came out of the bushes, at which time the victim heard gunshots as he ran away.”
At the scene, a deputy had detained a juvenile suspect after the initial 911 call and saw others running away.
A K-9 unit tracked down three other juveniles and “found wet, muddy clothing hidden in a hamper that matched the description of the clothing provided by the victim, a rifle, a toy gun and some of the victim’s belongings.”
All four of the juveniles – ages 13, 15, 16 and 16 – were charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and entering auto and taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center.