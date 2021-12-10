Female inmate dies at the Forsyth County Jail after reportedly ingesting ‘illegal narcotic’

A female inmate who died in late November at the Forsyth County Jail has been identified.

In a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release on Dec. 9, officials said Melissa Ponce, 28, of Tucker, was found unresponsive in her cell at about 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 20 after she reportedly “ingested an illegal narcotic prior to being incarcerated at the Forsyth County Jail,” according to an initial investigation.

The release Thursday said Ponce was arrested on suspicion of DUI at about 3:40 a.m., Nov. 20, about three hours before she was found unresponsive.

“At approximately 6 a.m., Ms. Ponce was observed by deputies, was served breakfast and showed no signs of requiring medical attention,” the release said.



