Former FCSO chief deputy indicted on 16 counts of sexual exploitation of children

According to the indictment, between Nov. 1-10, 2020, Sanford allegedly did “knowingly possess and control” 17 images “depicting a minor and a portion of a minor’s body engaged in sexually explicit conduct.”

Court records show that Sanford has entered a plea of not guilty and requested a jury trial.

Officials with the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the trial as it is an open and active case, and Sanford’s attorney did not reply to a request for comment as of press time.

Sanford was immediately terminated from the sheriff’s office following his arrest.

“To say this is a shock is a gross understatement," Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said at the time of Sanford’s arrest. "We intentionally set our standards high at Forsyth County. Regardless of rank, every employee must meet those moral and legal standards.”

“There is no room for this type of crime in our state, and certainly not in the law enforcement profession. Our trust and that of our community has been betrayed. I’ve made a commitment to be transparent, even when one of our own employees does wrong. No one is exempt and no one is above the law."

Sanford worked for more than 35 years in law enforcement, including previously serving as a captain with the Georgia State Patrol, and worked with the FCSO from January 2017 until his arrest.

According to previously active social media pages, Sanford has also served as an adjunct instructor at Reinhardt University and Bethel University, Section III representative for FBI National Academy Associates, Inc., former president of the Georgia Chapter of FBI National Academy Associates and with the Fairmount Police Department and Gordon County Sheriff's Office.

Why the warrants were issued

Before Sanford was arrested, a pair of search warrants were obtained by investigators for information on a Yahoo account using the alias Chris Gaines, which investigators reportedly tied to Sanford, and for Sanford’s home.

The warrants were sought after GBI agents received two online tips from NCMEC’s Child Exploitation Unit on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. One tip was that illicit images of children had been shared by the Yahoo account and the other was that the account was closed for distributing the images.

The investigator “reviewed all eight of the uploaded files and noted the files were indicative of child sexual abuse material/child pornography material.”

“The [Child Sexual Abuse Images] reported in this CyberTip includes approximately eight images of pre-pubescent nude children, engaged in sexual acts with adult females,” the warrant said. “Based on the login records and subscriber information for the user’s Yahoo accounts along with open-source research, the user appears to be an individual named Grady Sanford, residing in or around Canton, Georgia.

The Gaines account – which was last accessed on Nov. 1, 2020, before being suspended the following day – was created in November 2012 in or around Dallas, Georgia, and the gender, phone number and birth date associated with the account and the IP address used to access the account all matched the same information as Sanford.

The investigator also noted they believed Sanford to be the suspect due to a non-reported illicit image of an adult male, “wearing a beige colored top, which appears to look like a uniform shirt.”

Based on a Facebook profile reportedly belonging to Sanford “as well as news articles in which this same adult male appears to be depicted,” the investigators said they believed the suspect to be Sanford.

On Nov. 10, 2020 a search warrant was executed at Sanford’s home and vehicles, where three cell phones, a tablet and a sawed-off shotgun were taken as evidence, according to the documents.