Former Sandy Springs pastor pleads guilty to child molestation charges

A former pastor of a metro Atlanta church was sentenced to five years in prison and another 15 years on probation after he pleaded guilty to child molestation charges.

Benjamin August Harter, 81, the former pastor at Ebenezer Primitive Baptist Church in Sandy Springs and a Cumming resident, pleaded guilty to three counts of child molestation at a hearing on Aug. 12.

According to jail records, as of Thursday, Harter is residing at Forsyth County Jail until he is transferred to a state prison.