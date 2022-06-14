Forsyth County Board of Education member’s spouse arrested, charged for alleged theft

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested the spouse of a current Forsyth County Board of Education member, District 5 representative Lindsey Adams, after he allegedly took money for a renovation project without finishing it.

Chandon Adams Deputies arrested Chandon Adams on Wednesday, June 8, following a report from the victim that stated Adams was allegedly hired to complete renovations in the victim’s home, “but Mr. Adams never completed the work,” according to an incident report provided by FCSO.

The report stated that the amount reportedly taken totaled more than $82,000.

Adams was charged with theft by taking — a felony offense. FCSO noted in the report that this investigation is still ongoing.

When asked about the incident involving her spouse, Lindsey Adams pointed to a statement provided by a spokesperson for Forsyth County Schools.

“Since this is a matter involving a spouse’s personal business, the school district will not be providing a comment,” the statement reads.





Forsyth County News reporter Kelly Whitmire contributed to this report.

