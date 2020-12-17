Forsyth County Judge agrees to not seek future office after JQC investigation

A Forsyth County judge whose term will end at the end of the year has agreed to not seek any other judicial appointments after being investigated by a panel with the Georgia Judicial Qualifications Committee.

On Dec. 11, a report by an investigative panel with the JQC was filed with the Georgia Supreme Court regarding “a complaint concerning allegations of judicial misconduct on the part of Forsyth County Probate Judge Lynwood Jordan” and whether he violated rules of the code of judicial conduct or “engaged in behavior toward employees that constituted harassment based up gender and/or sex.”

Per the report, during the investigation, the panel was notified Jordan would not be seeking another term and would leave office at the end of the year and reached an agreement that he would not “seek judicial office in the future in light of the JQC investigation.”