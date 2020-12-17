Forsyth County Judge agrees to not seek future office after JQC investigation

A Forsyth County judge whose term will end at the end of the year has agreed to not seek any other judicial appointments after being investigated by a panel with the Georgia Judicial Qualifications Committee.
On Dec. 11, a report by an investigative panel with the JQC was filed with the Georgia Supreme Court regarding “a complaint concerning allegations of judicial misconduct on the part of Forsyth County Probate Judge Lynwood Jordan” and whether he violated rules of the code of judicial conduct or “engaged in behavior toward employees that constituted harassment based up gender and/or sex.”
Per the report, during the investigation, the panel was notified Jordan would not be seeking another term and would leave office at the end of the year and reached an agreement that he would not “seek judicial office in the future in light of the JQC investigation.”
According to a consent agreement signed by JQC director Charles Boring, Jordan and his attorney, Ken Jarrard, Jordan “will also not seek appointment as a senior judge of any court.”
When reached for comment, Jarrard said the order spoke for itself and he could not comment further.
Jordan had served as probate judge since being elected in 2004 but did not qualify for the seat earlier this year and will be replaced by Forsyth County Probate Court Judge-elect Daisy Weeks-Marisko in 2021, who was the only candidate to qualify for the position and run unopposed in this year’s election.