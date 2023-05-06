Forsyth County lawyer, wife ordered to pay $1.6 million in tax case

A Forsyth County couple has been ordered to pay more than $1 million in taxes and penalties, a judge has ordered.

On April 3, Senior United States District Judge for the Northern District of Georgia Richard W. Story ruled that Frank and Mary Hamilton, of Forsyth County, were required to pay about $1.6 million in taxes and penalties after the couple reportedly underpaid taxes.

The largest amount of the total was just under $1,050,000 for taxes filed jointly by the couple between 2007-2012 and 2015-2019 and individually for the years 2013 and 2014 and includes taxes, penalties and interest.



