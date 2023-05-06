Forsyth County lawyer, wife ordered to pay $1.6 million in tax case

A Forsyth County couple has been ordered to pay more than $1 million in taxes and penalties, a judge has ordered.
On April 3, Senior United States District Judge for the Northern District of Georgia Richard W. Story ruled that Frank and Mary Hamilton, of Forsyth County, were required to pay about $1.6 million in taxes and penalties after the couple reportedly underpaid taxes.
The largest amount of the total was just under $1,050,000 for taxes filed jointly by the couple between 2007-2012 and 2015-2019 and individually for the years 2013 and 2014 and includes taxes, penalties and interest.
The plaintiff, The United States Government, said the “allegation is based, in part, on Frank Hamilton’s underreporting of his income by at least 28% for the year 2007, and more than 50% for the years 2008 to 2012. The substantial portion of this underreported income is from Frank Hamilton’s law firm Hamilton Law Firm,” which is located in Cumming.
Reached for comment, Frank Hamilton said his legal team is looking at all options to resolve the issues
As part of the ruling, Frank Hamilton, who court documents describe as a former president of the Forsyth County Bar Association, was found “liable for the $385,942.42 in fraud penalties assessed against him after allegedly underreporting income and misclassifying “himself to avoid paying himself a wage in two years.”
The ruling also requires more than $100,000 be repaid for payroll taxes from the law firm and $55,000 in negligence penalties for Mary Hamilton.