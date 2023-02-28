Forsyth County man accused of influencing stock prices with false financial information

A Forsyth County man has been charged in federal court for his alleged role in the distribution of false information to influence stock prices.
A complaint was filed on Thursday, Feb. 16 against Milan V. Patel, of Forsyth County, by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia alleging that he and others benefited from the spread of false information.
According to the complaint, “Patel participated in a fraudulent scheme to manipulate the market for securities of publicly traded companies by disseminating false rumors designed to cause the price of the target companies’ stock and call options to rise temporarily.”
The complaint alleges that between approximately December 2017 and January 2020, Patel, who was “an active day trader,” worked with three others who would give him information he knew was false before Patel passed the information to “the host of a daily subscription-based real-time trading webcast, the names of the companies that were the subject of the rumors and directed [the host] to purchase securities in those companies.”
“[The host] then pulled up the companies’ technical charts on his screen and informed his webcast subscribers that he was hearing ‘chatter’ about those companies,” the complaint stated.
Patel allegedly spread the information to other news services and other sources which reportedly inflated the prices of securities for a brief period until the prices were corrected by the market.
Patel reportedly “executed trades designed to profit from the price manipulation caused by his dissemination of these false rumors at least 119 times, earning at least $1,125,263 in ill-gotten gains.”
The SEC is seeking a judgment to permanently enjoin Patel from engaging in the transactions, acts, practices and course of business in the complaint and order Patel to repay the funds “plus prejudgment interest and civil money penalties, along with seeing “any other relief the court may deem appropriate.”
The complaint alleges that one example of false information from Patel was that an investment firm had planned to purchase a technology company for $50 a share when at the time the stock was $38 per share.
“Within one minute of Patel’s sending the… rumor to his contacts, several financial news websites and chat rooms repeated the false rumor, which promptly caused an increase in the trading volume and price of the company’s stock and options,” causing stock prices to increase.
The complaint alleges that Patel made a profit of $10,181 after selling options after distributing false information.