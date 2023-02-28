Forsyth County man accused of influencing stock prices with false financial information

A Forsyth County man has been charged in federal court for his alleged role in the distribution of false information to influence stock prices.

A complaint was filed on Thursday, Feb. 16 against Milan V. Patel, of Forsyth County, by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia alleging that he and others benefited from the spread of false information.

According to the complaint, “Patel participated in a fraudulent scheme to manipulate the market for securities of publicly traded companies by disseminating false rumors designed to cause the price of the target companies’ stock and call options to rise temporarily.”

The complaint alleges that between approximately December 2017 and January 2020, Patel, who was “an active day trader,” worked with three others who would give him information he knew was false before Patel passed the information to “the host of a daily subscription-based real-time trading webcast, the names of the companies that were the subject of the rumors and directed [the host] to purchase securities in those companies.”