Forsyth County man arrested on gun, car hijacking charges

According to the report, the victim told police he separated himself from Wilkie and stayed outside and sat in his vehicle until Wilkie left the house “and pointed a gun at him while standing in front of the vehicle and stated that he was going to shoot him.”

The victim reportedly “quickly exited the vehicle in fear of being shot” and ran to the entrance of the property and called his brother, who later drove to the scene.

“While running to the entrance of the property he heard loud bangs from the area he had come from,” the report said.

The report states that the brothers “drove up the driveway and observed two of his vehicles blocking the driveway and they both appeared to have sustained extensive damage.”

Once deputies arrived, they searched the home and found Wilkie “as he was hidden in the closet of the bedroom.”

Both the suspect and Wilkie told officers that they had an argument over Wilkie driving the vehicle.

Wilkie reportedly told officers he had permission to use the vehicle and drove it to a store to play slot machines and said that he returned the key to the victim, who Wilkie said “appeared to be intoxicated and began arguing with him and demanded that the keys to his vehicle be returned” after he allegedly returned them.

He also reportedly told police the roommate attempted to drive away in another vehicle and crashed in the driveway and the roommate’s brother arrived to move the crashed vehicle. He said he ran into the wood line after the roommate threatened to call law enforcement and returned to the residence and hid once they were on the scene.

In turn, the roommate reportedly told police Wilkie was helping him work on one vehicle “and allowed him to drive it on the driveway to hopefully charge the alternator, but Cody did not return for approximately 2 hours.” The roommate also said he was upset at Wilkie for using the vehicle and demanded the keys be returned but Wilkie “handed him a different key than what he originally gave.”

“When he later sat in his vehicle, he observed that Cody had modified the ignition so it can be started by using a screwdriver,” the report said.

The deputy reportedly asked Wilkie to “explain how he had broken glass on him, and he stated that it was metal shavings from [one of the vehicles] and the glass was broken due to [the roommate] crashing into it.”

“I asked Cody how the windshield was broken, and he was unable to elaborate,” the officer said in the report. “I then asked Cody how he was able to get the [vehicle] in gear if he had already returned all the keys to [the roommate] and he stated that the keys had been left on the ignition.”