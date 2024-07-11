A Forsyth County resident was recently indicted after allegedly depositing fraudulent checks at a local bank.
Forsyth County man indicted after allegedly depositing 'bad checks' worth more than $107,000
Latest
-
Two suspects arrested after allegedly stealing from construction sites. Here's what police say they were after
-
Two teens indicted on gun charges in separate crimes
-
Local teens have reportedly been targeted with 'deepfake' nudes. What's being done to protect your kids?
-
Three indicted on gambling charges at local gas station