Forsyth County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested early New Year’s Day, charged with DUI

A Forsyth County Sheriff’s Deputy was put on administrative leave this weekend after allegedly being found intoxicated while driving in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Justin Michael Voss, 33, was taken into custody in Dawson County on one count of DUI on Friday, Jan. 1, according to Georgia State Patrol SFC Curtis Bradshaw.

At about 1 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 1, Troopers from the Cumming Post of the Georgia State Patrol were called to assist the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office with a DUI investigation on Hwy. 53 near Robs Way. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a road check at that location, and according to authorities, Voss almost drove through that road check.

Dawson County deputies flagged Voss down and performed an investigation after smelling what appeared to be alcohol. After conducting the investigation, the Georgia State Trooper determined that Voss had been driving while under the influence of alcohol.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office was notified of Voss’s arrest and is conducting an internal affairs investigation. According to Stacie Miller, a spokeswoman with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia P.O.S.T. has been notified of the arrest.

“The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office takes DUI’s very seriously,” Miller said. “We have run several awareness campaigns throughout the year with messages stressing there are no warnings for DUI, because when you drive drunk, you put your life and other lives in jeopardy.”

According to Miller, FCSO made 893 arrests for driving under the influence, or DUI, in 2020.