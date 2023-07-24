By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office reveals why Sharon Forks Library recently closed amid "suspicious activity," identifies suspect
Sharon Forks Library criminal investigation
Deputies were on the scene at the Sharon Forks Library on Wednesday, July 19 investigating "suspicious activity" according to the FCSO. The library was closed for some time during the investigation. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has released new details on the recent closure of a local library branch.