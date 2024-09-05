By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County student arrested for allegedly making threat against school
The 15-year-old suspect in the alleged school threat incident is being detained at by the Department of Juvenile Justice. FCN file photo - photo by Kelly Whitmire
A student from Forsyth County has been arrested for making threats at a local high school on the same day that a 14-year-old student allegedly killed four victims during a shooting rampage at Apalachee High School in Winder.