Forsyth County teen sentenced for sharing child porn, but the other images he had on his phone aren't illegal -- yet
Logan Knight, 18, of Forsyth County, pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual exploitation of children on Friday, June 21. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
A Forsyth County teenager recently pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual exploitation of children after pornographic images of children and AI-altered images of teenagers were found on his phone.