Forsyth County truck driver charged with homicide by vehicle in fatal Ga. 400 crash

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Specialist Unit is investigating a fatal crash on Ga. 400 that happened on Friday night, and a local man has been charged with homicide by vehicle.

According to an FCSO news release, the wreck had one fatality and involved a Freightliner truck and several passenger vehicles at the intersection of Ga. 400 and Hwy. 369 at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. The truck’s driver, Charles Wilkins, 61 of Cumming, is charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions and following too close.