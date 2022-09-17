Forsyth County truck driver charged with homicide by vehicle in fatal Ga. 400 crash

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Specialist Unit is investigating a fatal crash on Ga. 400 that happened on Friday night, and a local man has been charged with homicide by vehicle.
According to an FCSO news release, the wreck had one fatality and involved a Freightliner truck and several passenger vehicles at the intersection of Ga. 400 and Hwy. 369 at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. The truck’s driver, Charles Wilkins, 61 of Cumming, is charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions and following too close.
According to the news release, Wilkins’ truck was traveling north on Ga. 400 and approached stopped traffic at the intersection, which is under construction for a new interchange, “at an unreasonable speed for the current traffic conditions and construction zone.”
“The Freightliner failed to stop and struck the rear of the Nissan [in the left, northbound lane] at highway speeds, causing a chain reaction,” the release said. “The Nissan and the Freightliner crossed over the center median into the southbound lanes. The Freightliner struck the Kia at the driver’s side front door. The driver of the Kia, 65-year-old James Wright, of Cumming, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Fire/EMS personnel.”
Along with the Nissan, three other vehicles in the left northbound lane were involved in the crash, and Wilkins and the other northbound drivers were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
“Multiple other vehicles were damaged by flying debris, but no additional injuries were reported,” the release said. “The roadway was closed in both directions for over five hours due to the investigation and extensive cleanup.”