Forsyth County woman indicted on nine counts in wreck that killed daughter, injured other driver

A Forsyth County woman has been indicted on nine counts tied to a September wreck that killed her 6-year-old daughter and injured another driver.

Stacie Lee Reid, 34, was indicted by the Forsyth County Superior Court in November on three counts of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, three counts of serious injury by vehicle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of reckless driving tied to the wreck on Crystal Cove Trail on Thursday, July 28.