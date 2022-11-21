Forsyth County woman indicted on nine counts in wreck that killed daughter, injured other driver

A Forsyth County woman has been indicted on nine counts tied to a September wreck that killed her 6-year-old daughter and injured another driver.
Stacie Lee Reid, 34, was indicted by the Forsyth County Superior Court in November on three counts of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, three counts of serious injury by vehicle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of reckless driving tied to the wreck on Crystal Cove Trail on Thursday, July 28.
According to the indictment, Reid had an “alcohol concentration [that] was .08 grams or more” within three hours of driving, crossed over the center line of Crystal Cove Trail and struck another driver, whose knee and foot were injured in the crash, head-on.
Reid’s daughter was unresponsive at the scene and later died at the hospital, according to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office in September.
“Ms. Reid attempted to correct her vehicle back onto the roadway, traveling northbound in the southbound lane, as a red Chevrolet Impala … crested the hill,” the release said. “[Reid’s] Camry struck the Impala head-on.”
Following the crash, Reid, who was not wearing her seatbelt during the crash, was listed as being in serious condition, and the driver of the Impala was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The child “was sitting properly buckled on a booster seat” in the backseat of Reid’s car before the crash, the release said.
The case will be in Forsyth County Chief Superior Court Judge Jeffrey S. Bagley’s court.