Forsyth drug arrests lead to regional busts

Vasques faces charges of felony theft by receiving stolen property, two counts of trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a felony, DUI drugs and failure to maintain lane.

Romero Vega was charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, two counts of trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony and obstruction of law enforcement officers.

According to the incident report from the arrest, the two were arrested after deputies allegedly saw a white Toyota Corolla failing to maintain lane and weaving while traveling south on Ga. 400 at about 1 a.m. on Monday, July 4.

Following the stop, Vasques, who was allegedly driving, was given a preliminary breath test but did not test positive for alcohol.

Deputies then performed a horizontal gaze nystagmus, or HGN, eye test, which led officers to believe he was unsafe to drive after previously “observing signs of impairment.”

During the arrest, the deputies found a handgun in Vasques’s waistband, which was later found to be stolen from Polk County.

During Vasques’s arrest, the deputies reportedly instructed Romero Vega to exit the vehicle, before she “became difficult” with a deputy and was arrested.

“A small bag containing cocaine residue” was found in a bag allegedly belonging to Romero Vega, and deputies reportedly found methamphetamine, cocaine, a glass smoking device, a scale, mushrooms and a second firearm while searching the vehicle.

According to information from the Johns Creek Police Department, on July 5, members of the Johns Creek, Alpharetta and Forsyth, or JCAF, Drug Task Force and DEA Atlanta Strike Force “developed further investigative leads from the traffic stop,” including a warehouse in Alpharetta, possible methamphetamine conversion lab in Ellijay and possible stash house in Buckhead.

That day, agents went to the warehouse location, where a man present had an active arrest warrant for probation violation, and a K-9 unit gave a positive alert on the unit.

In the search, 40 grams of fentanyl, 16 grams of heroin, 32 grams of cocaine, 14 ounces of marijuana and a semi-automatic handgun were found.

Agents next went to Ellijay where a search warrant was obtained for a home on rural property in Gilmer County, which was reportedly used for a methamphetamine lab and about three pounds of methamphetamine was seized along with “several hundred empty square packages” that had powered residue testing positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine.

No one was in the residence at the time of the search.

On Wednesday, July 6, also using information from the Forsyth County arrest, DEA Atlanta Strike Force agents went to an apartment in Buckhead that had been identified as a stash house. After a K-9 unit gave a positive alert, a search warrant was obtained for the apartment.

During the search, 776 grams of fentanyl packaged in 23 bags, 34 grams of methamphetamine, an AR-10 rifle, a semi-automatic handgun and “multiple leg chains and handcuffs” were found on the scene and a female was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl.