Forsyth woman sentenced for felony murder, drug charges

A Forsyth County woman was recently sentenced to life with parole on felony murder and drug charges.

On Friday, Aug. 13, Jessica Diane Eubanks, 36, was sentenced after being found guilty by a jury on two counts of felony murder, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of heroin and two counts of possession of drug-related objects.

Eubanks was arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. At the time, FCSO officials said she had been under investigation by sheriff’s office detectives since June 23, 2019, when an adult female in her care died.

She was indicted on six charges in March 2020.

According to the indictment, Eubanks allegedly caused the death of an adult female “irrespective of malice, by exposing said person to heroin while in the commission of the distribution thereof.”

Eubanks is being held in the Forsyth County Jail.