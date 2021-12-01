Gainesville lawyer, Dawson woman dead in apparent murder-suicide, authorities say

A Gainesville lawyer and a Dawson County woman were found dead Sunday in a suspected domestic-related murder-suicide, according to authorities.

Dawson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded about 9:47 p.m. Nov. 28 to a home on Sams Road in Dawson County after a report of gunshots.

Jenny Adam, 50, of Dawson County, and James Adam, 62, of Hall County, were found dead, according to Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson.

Johnson said authorities believe the two were married but separated.

“At this point, it does appear that James was the primary aggressor,” Johnson wrote in an email.

Adam's office is located on Green Street in Gainesville. According to his LinkedIn page, he specialized in wills, divorces, criminal cases, estates and child custody cases.

This article was originally posted by the Gainesville Times, a sister publication to Forsyth County News.