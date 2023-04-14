Gainesville man indicted on 40 counts tied to auto break-ins

A Forsyth County man has been indicted on 40 counts tied to a string of thefts from vehicles.

In April, Brandon Thomas Strickland, 22, of Gainesville, was indicted by the Forsyth County Superior Court on 40 counts – 32 counts of entering an automobile and eight counts of theft by taking – tied to a string of thefts in May and June 2021.

According to the indictment, each entering an automobile count involved a different vehicle and the thefts were of three pistols, two pairs of sunglasses, a camera and wallets.

Strickland was arrested in March 2022 and is being held at the Forsyth County Jail on a $55,440 bond.

In an incident report from May 2021 provided by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, a couple in north Forsyth reported that a suspect had broken into a vehicle outside their home and stole items including a 9mm pistol.