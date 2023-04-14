Gainesville man indicted on 40 counts tied to auto break-ins

A Forsyth County man has been indicted on 40 counts tied to a string of thefts from vehicles.
In April, Brandon Thomas Strickland, 22, of Gainesville, was indicted by the Forsyth County Superior Court on 40 counts – 32 counts of entering an automobile and eight counts of theft by taking – tied to a string of thefts in May and June 2021.
According to the indictment, each entering an automobile count involved a different vehicle and the thefts were of three pistols, two pairs of sunglasses, a camera and wallets.
Strickland was arrested in March 2022 and is being held at the Forsyth County Jail on a $55,440 bond.
In an incident report from May 2021 provided by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, a couple in north Forsyth reported that a suspect had broken into a vehicle outside their home and stole items including a 9mm pistol.
According to previous coverage, Strickland and an accomplice were arrested in June 2021 in a similar string of entering auto thefts in south Dawson County, where they were charged with 16 counts of theft entering auto.
At the time, Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson said investigators believed the pair entered over 32 vehicles in subdivisions along Hwy. 9 South and Dawson Forest Road.
“Investigators are working on the known reported thefts at this time and will be following up with the other victims who may not yet realize that their vehicles had been entered,” Johnson said in an email to the Dawson County News, a sibling publication of the Forsyth County News. “There are a lot of items that are being sorted through with efforts to identify each victim and get the items returned.”
Johnson also said at the time that it was believed that the entering autos were connected to similar thefts in other jurisdictions.
“There are a lot of similarities and we are optimistic that we may be able to help them close some of their cases,” Johnson previously said.