Hall SWAT team shoots man armed with axe in hostage standoff, officials say

A man armed with an axe held a woman hostage in a Gainesville home for nearly four hours early Saturday before he was shot in the arm by a Hall County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team member.

Randy Berry, 34, faces felony charges for terrorist threats and false imprisonment. He also faces misdemeanor charges of obstruction and reckless conduct, said B.J. Williams, a spokeswoman with the Sheriff’s Office. Other charges are pending.

He was taken to the hospital. The woman was not physically injured, but she was taken to the hospital for observation.

Just after 12:30 a.m., Hall County 911 received a call alerting them to a domestic situation at a