'He could have shot me:' Second witness recalls night of Hannah Bender’s death on day two of Stryker trial

During Austin Stryker’s trial Wednesday, a narrative began to emerge around Hannah Bender’s 2019 killing as Dylan Reid testified that the victim may not have been planning on going to police regarding alleged armed robberies done earlier that year as part of a gang called “THIS.”

The trial is ongoing before Northeastern Circuit Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin at a courtroom within the Dawson County Government Center.

Past and present defendants

Stryker and Jerry Harper, also known as Kyle, are co-defendants. Harper’s time in the trial has not come yet.

Stryker has been charged with malice murder; felony murder; aggravated assault; aggravated battery; possessing a firearm and knife during commission of a felony; violations of Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act; concealing the death of another; and tampering with evidence.

Harper has been charged with three street gang violation counts; hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal and theft by receiving stolen property.

Most of the testimony has focused on Stryker and his alleged connection to Bender’s murder.

Reid, along with Isaac Huff, pleaded guilty in April 2021 for their roles in Bender’s murder. Reid was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 20 years of probation for being a party to aggravated assault, aggravated battery, tampering with evidence, concealing the death of another and a violation of Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Huff will spend 12 years in prison and 18 years on probation after being convicted of a street gang violation and being a party to aggravated assault, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another.

During an inquiry from Johnson, Reid said his testimony on Wednesday, Nov. 3, was the same as during his plea hearing and to a GBI investigator “for the most part.”

Reid lying on the stand while testifying could compromise his plea deal.

When ADA Sachdeva followed up, Reid confirmed that Huff rather than Stryker said what happened in the truck the night of Bender’s death, contradicting his plea hearing testimony that Stryker told him.

Reid confirmed his telling investigators about where Bender was buried and taking them to the Forsyth Co. location.

During questioning, Stryker’s defense attorney, Brock Johnson, brought up a failed robbery attempt in Stockbridge where Reid went to pick up Stryker and Huff after their vehicle ran out of gas. During that time, Reid heard Stryker mention concerns about Bailey Williams, not Bender, being a “snitch.”

Around the time of Hannah Bender’s murder, Reid recalled Stryker mentioning both a blonde-haired snitch and Bender in the same context.

“I remember [Stryker] saying that once he killed Hannah, he would be sure who the snitch was,” Reid said.

Reid’s testimony lined up with Huff’s regarding the gang. He also claimed that Williams, who’s also been charged in the case, had taken a blood oath but not gotten a signature handprint tattoo.

Like Huff, Reid said Stryker occasionally carried around a black Ruger .380 with a red trigger belonging to Robert Youngblood. Reid said he saw Stryker with the handgun two weeks prior to Bender’s murder.



