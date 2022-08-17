Here are the details of the DUI arrest of daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta star in Forsyth County

The daughter of a reality TV star was recently arrested in Forsyth County and charged with driving under the influence, according to a report from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Per the report, Ariana Lenee Zolciak, 20, of Alpharetta was arrested early on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 13, on charges of DUI, improper/erratic lane change and underage consumption of alcohol following a wreck at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Ga. 400.

Zolciak is the daughter of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann.



Deputies responded to the wreck at about 1 a.m. on Saturday, where a driver said he had been traveling in the right lane of the southbound exit of Ga. 400 attempting to turn right onto Peachtree Parkway, when a Mercedes G-Wagon in the left lane, driven by Zolciak, “attempted to make a right turn onto Peachtree Parkway and hit his vehicle.”