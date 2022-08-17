Here are the details of the DUI arrest of daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta star in Forsyth County

The daughter of a reality TV star was recently arrested in Forsyth County and charged with driving under the influence, according to a report from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
Per the report, Ariana Lenee Zolciak, 20, of Alpharetta was arrested early on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 13, on charges of DUI, improper/erratic lane change and underage consumption of alcohol following a wreck at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Ga. 400.
Zolciak is the daughter of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann.
Deputies responded to the wreck at about 1 a.m. on Saturday, where a driver said he had been traveling in the right lane of the southbound exit of Ga. 400 attempting to turn right onto Peachtree Parkway, when a Mercedes G-Wagon in the left lane, driven by Zolciak, “attempted to make a right turn onto Peachtree Parkway and hit his vehicle.”
The responding officer said he then spoke with Zolciak, who confirmed she had made the right turn and struck the other vehicle, and reported he “could smell the odor of alcoholic beverage coming from her breath as she spoke to me,” which Zolciak allegedly denied.
“She stated that the odor was possibly coming from her clothing. Ariana stated she had smoked a THC vape pen the night before but did not drink,” the responding officer wrote in the report. “I conducted field sobriety evaluations with Ariana and observed signs of impairment. I observed she had noticeable sway during the evaluations.”
After searching the car, the deputy “located a black vape pen in her purse.”
Another deputy performed a horizontal gaze nystagmus, or HGN, eye test on Zolciak and said she showed four out of six clues for impairment. She reportedly also refused to provide a sample for a preliminary breath test.
According to the report, Zolciak first consented to a blood test before later saying she “no longer wanted to consent to the blood test.”
Zolciak's mother shared a statement disputing the incident on her Instagram page.
“Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived on scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI of alcohol. Despite Ariana’s constant invocation that she was anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired,” Zolciak-Biermann said. “That was not the case. While we have no further desire to litigate the case in the media, Ariana was not impaired by any substance, including alcohol or marijuana.”
Zolciak-Biermann said her daughter had consumed marijuana the day before “meaning over 24 hours prior to her contact with law enforcement” and intends to fight the charges.
“She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them,” Zolciak-Biermann said. “Thus, we appreciate the general public allowing this case to be tried on its own merits and not rhetoric or incorrect conclusions.