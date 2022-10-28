Here are the latest details on fatal tractor-trailer wreck on Ga. 400

Wilkins has been in the Forsyth County Jail since the day after the crash and is being held on a $31,985 bond.

According to a news release from the time of the crash, Wilkins’ truck was traveling north on Ga. 400 and approached stopped traffic at the intersection, which is under construction for a new interchange, “at an unreasonable speed for the current traffic conditions and construction zone.”

Days after the wreck, officers with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office added the open container and drug charges after members of the FCSO Traffic Specialist Unit executed a search warrant on his tractor-trailer.

According to an incident report, following the crash, after obtaining the warrant, deputies searched the tractor-trailer, where they found “a pink baggie with a crystal substance on the front passenger floorboard” that tested positive for methamphetamine and “an unsealed bottle of Jack Daniels whiskey” and “two baggies of a white chunky crystal substance” that was also tested positive for methamphetamine in a tote bag in the passenger floorboard of the truck.

Investigators also found a thermos in the vehicle that contained “a glass pipe that had white and black residue inside of it,” which the responding officer said was used for smoking marijuana.

The report lists Wilkins as a truck driver for Leon Jones Feed and Grain, and officials with the business declined to comment on the wreck when contacted.

At the time of the wreck, FCSO officials said Wilkins failed to stop at the intersection and struck a Nissan in the left, northbound lane from behind “at highway speeds, causing a chain reaction.”

“The Nissan and the Freightliner crossed over the center median into the southbound lanes. The Freightliner struck the Kia at the driver’s side front door,” the release said. “The driver of the Kia, 65-year-old James Wright, of Cumming, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Fire/EMS personnel.”

Along with those three, at least six other vehicles and nine victims were involved in the crash, according to the incident report.

Wilkins and the other northbound drivers were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Multiple other vehicles were damaged by flying debris, but no additional injuries were reported,” the release said. “The roadway was closed in both directions for over five hours due to the investigation and extensive cleanup.”