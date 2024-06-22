What happens when a top prosecutor elected to enforce the law ends up on the other side? Georgia law spells this out.
How are elected officials facing criminal charges suspended? Here is a look at the process
Latest
-
Screams of 80-year-old woman inside Lake Lanier camper leads to arrest in Forsyth County
-
UPDATE: Forsyth County man booked for motorcycle chase near Dawsonville ordered to prison treatment program
-
Suspect indicted after allegedly threatening neighbors, firing shotgun in west Forsyth neighborhood
-
Hall County Solicitor indicted on 24 counts of theft, false statements