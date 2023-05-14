How Forsyth’s legal community celebrated Law Day

Members of Forsyth County’s legal community recently took a day to promote the legal professions and recognize local lawyers, students and teachers.

On Friday, May 12, the Forsyth County Bar Association held a luncheon to celebrate Law Day, an annual day to reflect on the role in the U.S. and to encourage a deeper understanding of legal professions.

This year’s event carried the theme: “Cornerstones of Democracy: Civics, Civility and Collaboration” and featured remarks from members of the local legal community, awards and scholarships for students and an address from speaker Karlise Y. Grier, Executive Director of the Chief Justice’s Commission on Professionalism for Michael P. Boggs, chief justice of the Georgia Supreme Court.