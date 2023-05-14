How Forsyth’s legal community celebrated Law Day

Members of Forsyth County’s legal community recently took a day to promote the legal professions and recognize local lawyers, students and teachers.
On Friday, May 12, the Forsyth County Bar Association held a luncheon to celebrate Law Day, an annual day to reflect on the role in the U.S. and to encourage a deeper understanding of legal professions.
This year’s event carried the theme: “Cornerstones of Democracy: Civics, Civility and Collaboration” and featured remarks from members of the local legal community, awards and scholarships for students and an address from speaker Karlise Y. Grier, Executive Director of the Chief Justice’s Commission on Professionalism for Michael P. Boggs, chief justice of the Georgia Supreme Court.
During her remarks, Grier focused on civility and collaboration and had questions for not only lawyers but also mock trial students in attendance.
“When we talk about the civility and civil discourse, it’s not only in the courtroom but everything that we as lawyers do,” she said,” and that’s something that our students, as you think about going into this profession, need to be mindful of.”
Forsyth County Chief Superior Court Judge Jeffrey S. Bagley took on several roles during the meeting, including recognizing mock trial students, awarding winners of a student art contest, presenting the Liberty Bell Award to Alliance Academy for Innovation teacher Barry Phillips and administering a ceremonial attorney oath to all lawyers present.
Bagley said recently there has been a push to revive the bar association, which he said had been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We got our bar leadership in place and basically said, ‘Look, we need to rejuvenate this bar association,’ Bagley said. “‘We are the eighth largest county in Georgia, Forsyth County is, believe it or not, and there is no reason why should we not have a robust bar association.’”
The event also included presentations of the Richard B. Neville and Kathy Vail Mock Trial scholarships to local students.