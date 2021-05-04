Indictments include alleged armed robbery, exploitation of an elderly person

A handful of cases will be moving forward after grand jury indictments in March and April were handed down for several individuals by the Forsyth County Superior Court.



Man indicted for stealing truck, DUI

In April, members of the grand jury indicted Larry Michael Coffman for theft by taking, driving under the influence, fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer and driving without a license.

Larry Michael Coffman - photo by Photo courtesy of the FCSO Per the indictment, on Jan. 19, Coffman stole a Dodge Ram 5500 tow truck worth more than $25,000 while “there was an amount of … methamphetamine present in his blood.” After allegedly stealing the truck, he reportedly would not stop the vehicle after audible and visual signals from deputies and was not licensed to drive the type and class of the truck.

In January, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Stacie Miller told Forsyth County News that Coffman was arrested after a deputy was flagged down by a tow truck driver who was tracking a truck that was stolen while he was in a gas station on Ga. 400 at Exit 17.

Miller said when the deputy tried to stop the truck, “the driver did not stop and fled at moderate speeds” before Coffman voluntarily came to a stop at the intersection of Post and Majors roads.

Armed robbery suspect indicted

A suspect has been indicted for her role in a 2020 armed robbery.

Torrie Dontell Ratcliff was recently indicted for armed robbery and aggravated assault after a reported incident on Sunday, Oct. 11.

The indictment said that Ratcliff took money, a wallet and a cell phone “by the use of a firearm” from the victim.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, the first incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. at a carwash behind Marathon gas station on Buford Dam Road, where three men approached a victim and allegedly robbed him at gunpoint, with one of the suspects reportedly hitting the victim in the head with the gun and the other going through his car and pockets.

The suspects left the scene with the victim’s wallet and cell phone.

Investigators determined Ratcliff, of Atlanta, was one of the suspects. Ratcliff, who was on probation in DeKalb County, was charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery and is being held without bond at the Forsyth County Jail.

Officers also found a firearm, clothing worn during the robbery and cash.

