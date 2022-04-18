Jerry Harper indicted in Forsyth County for Bender murder

A man previously convicted in Dawson County and sentenced to 20 years in prison and 10 years of probation for his part in the death of 21-year-old Hannah Bender in 2019 has been indicted in Forsyth County.

In April, Jerry Harper was indicted by the Forsyth County Superior Court on counts of concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence of Bender’s murder.

Per the indictment, Harper concealed Bender’s death by burying her body and concealing a Mazda truck to prevent the arrest of Austin Stryker, who was found guilty of all 24 charges levied against him, including malice murder, in Bender’s death.

At the end of October, Harper pleaded guilty to charges of racketeering activity involving a homicide, a violation of Georgia’s street gang law; hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal and a connected gang violation. The state agreed to not prosecute Harper on charges of theft of a vehicle and a connected street gang violation.

Despite Harper’s attorney, John Warr, arguing for leniency given Harper’s multiple medical conditions, in December, Harper received 20 years in prison for the gang charge involving racketeering of homicide.

For the hindering count, he received five years to be run concurrently with the previous sentence. Harper received 10 years of probation for the other gang violation. This last count will follow the prison time consecutively.

Northeastern Judicial Circuit Judge Kathlene Gosselin explained that she gave Harper probation, rather than parole, so he could be supervised if he eventually is let out of prison.

She said probation wasn’t appropriate, given “what he did and what he knew” and added that groups like the alleged gang “THIS” don’t have to be successful to then be considered a gang.

“I can’t understand how you engendered the blind devotion,” said Gosselin, looking at Harper.

“You had an opportunity...to be a voice of good [to young adults], and instead you were not. You were a voice of frightening evil and scary things.”

Harper offered his plea on Oct. 29, just three days before Stryker’s murder trial began. However, documents related to Harper’s plea hearing were not released until Nov. 15, where Senior Assistant District Attorney Conley Greer clarified that the state did not have a negotiated plea agreement nor a plea offer or pending one with Harper.

“I can look in his eyes and know he has remorse for everything that’s happened...with this tragedy,” Harper’s sister, Cheryl Harper Lovett, said during sentencing.

Hannah Bender’s mother, Carol Gilreath, spoke during Harper’s sentencing and showed pictures of their family’s matching sentimental tattoos to the courtroom.

“We were robbed,” Gilreath said. “Everything was taken from us, from her being able to grow up to her having kids...when they took her, they took a piece of me, too. I'm thankful for y’all (the court) for fighting so hard for her.”

During the sentencing, ADA Greer also admitted into evidence Facebook messages between Bender and Gilreath in the months leading up to her daughter’s death. In those messages, Bender said Harper had raped her.

Multiple witnesses during the trial said they thought Harper had raped Bender. However, no charges have been filed against Harper for this alleged offense.

Just days after Harper’s sentencing, Stryker received a sentence of life without the possibility of parole for murdering Bender.

He was also sentenced to 20 years for aggravated battery, five years for each of his weapon possession counts and another 10 years for concealing the death of another. Many of his sentences were concurrent with the malice murder count.



