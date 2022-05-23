Johns Creek man sentenced in Paycheck Protection Program fraud cause

A Johns Creek man has been sentenced “for masterminding a scheme to obtain 14 fraudulent loans totaling approximately $11.1 million from the Paycheck Protection Program,” according to the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

In a news release, district court officials said Darrell Thomas, 36, of Johns Creek, was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release and repaying $13.2 million in restitution after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud and to money laundering.

“Thomas took advantage of pandemic relief funds intended for struggling small businesses to line his own pockets,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K Buchanan in the release. “Every dollar he took diverted funds from legitimate business owners suffering the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic who desperately needed assistance to pay their employees. The sentence imposed today shows that fraud does not pay.”