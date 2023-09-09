Tabitha Wood, 47, was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, exploitation of an elder person, concealing the death of another, financial transaction card theft and aggravated assault against a person 65 years of age or older.
Judge to consider motion for new trial in murder of woman’s 82-year-old fiance
Latest
-
Motorcyclist killed, driver charged in north Forsyth County wreck
-
Underage suspect arrested on hit and run, DUI charges after wreck injures passenger
-
Forsyth County woman pleads guilty to stealing dead father’s police pension
-
California man held in Forsyth County Jail for allegedly soliciting a minor