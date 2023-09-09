By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Judge to consider motion for new trial in murder of woman’s 82-year-old fiance
Tabitha Wood enters Hall County Superior Court Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, for a new trial hearing. Wood was convicted of killing her 82-year-old fiancé and living with the body for months. - photo by Scott Rogers
Tabitha Wood, 47, was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, exploitation of an elder person, concealing the death of another, financial transaction card theft and aggravated assault against a person 65 years of age or older.