‘Just so heartbreaking:’ Mower, tractor stolen from Meals by Grace

A robbery off Bennett Road has left a local nonprofit $20,000 in the hole.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, a report was made by Stephen Daniels, president of Fill Ministries Inc., on Monday, July 11, for a missing lawnmower and tractor.

“Two pieces of yard equipment [were] stolen, but they were not at the Meals by Grace location [at Keith Bridge Road],” FSCO communications specialist Stacie Miller said.

Suellen Daniels, executive director and co-founder of Meals by Grace, said she got a call from a staff member on Monday morning who stated a commercial mower and John Deere tractor were missing from Meals by Grace’s aquaponic farm which is at 6405 Bennett Road and has been used to “produce consistent crop” to provide local families with fresh produce.

According to her, the equipment totaled about $20,000 together.

Daniels said she was devastated when she got the call.

“Theft is wrong and bad period,” she said. “But to think that someone … would do that to a nonprofit that takes care of its own children and families, to me is just – I’m devastated.”

Daniels also mentioned that the property is currently under contract to be sold, and part of the selling agreement is for Fill Ministries to keep the farm maintained, including cutting the grass.