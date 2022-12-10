Juvenile airlifted from scene of recent wreck

A juvenile was airlifted to an area hospital with “serious injuries” after a wreck on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to information from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

According to FCSO officials, the wreck occurred on Mayfield Drive, which was closed due to the crash, at about 12:30 p.m. on Sunday and involved a 2015 Hyundai Elantra and a 2013 Ford F-150.