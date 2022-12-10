Juvenile airlifted from scene of recent wreck

A juvenile was airlifted to an area hospital with “serious injuries” after a wreck on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to information from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
According to FCSO officials, the wreck occurred on Mayfield Drive, which was closed due to the crash, at about 12:30 p.m. on Sunday and involved a 2015 Hyundai Elantra and a 2013 Ford F-150.
Forsyth County Fire Department officials said two others were also injured in the crash.
The wreck is under investigation, and no charges have been filed.
FCSO officials said the juvenile is recovering at an area hospital and a report on the crash would not be available due to the juvenile’s age and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA.
HIPAA laws apply to patient information. FCN has requested the accident report.