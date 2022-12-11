“Juvenile court is special, and it deserves a special courthouse”– Take a look at the new Forsyth County Juvenile Court building

After years of operating out of a converted motel followed by two years of construction, the Forsyth County Juvenile Court has a new home.
On Thursday, Dec. 8, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new court building, located at 875 Lanier 400 Parkway, the same location as the previous court, which has been demolished.
“Those of you who have been up here before realize that just behind where everyone is standing, there used to be a hotel, and that is where we had court for years and years,” Forsyth County Juvenile Court Presiding Judge Christopher Willis said. “We couldn’t be more appreciative and excited about having this new facility to conduct court in.”
Forsyth County Chief Superior Court Judge Jeffrey S. Bagley said the juvenile court had needed a new home as the former motel grew older, even recalling mold being found at one time in the former building.
“The old motel building was pretty bad, it really was, so I’m glad to have this beautiful facility,” Bagley said. “Juvenile court is special, and it deserves a special courthouse. I presided over juvenile court cases for about two-and-a-half years during the beginning of my judicial career, and I know how special these cases are. They all concern the welfare of the children of Forsyth County, our most precious commodity.”
“In delinquency cases, the focus is on rehabilitation rather than punishment. In child abuse and neglect cases, the focus is on keeping the children safe and giving them an opportunity to have a good and normal childhood.”
Bagley said even during harder cases, such as children being removed from parents’ care, there are many resources in place to make sure that parents get complete due process of law and that justice is done.
Along with the judges, several speakers applauded the new building not only for having a new place to hear cases but also for improvements aimed at making the court less daunting for the children and families who will go there.
After entering through a security area with large windows, visitors are greeted with the quote, “Anyone who does anything to help a child in his life is a hero,” by Fred Rogers of “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.”
“As you’re going through security, you’re not intimidated, you’re encouraged. You’ve got blues and greens that surround you,” said Doug Shaw with architectural firm Jericho Design Group. “You’ve got an environment that is not like your hardcore courts’ environment. As you go into the lobby, you’re hit first with wayfinding, then, with the help of Judge Willis, a saying, if you will, by Fred Rogers.”
Shaw said the building also features a less traditional façade, raised ceilings in courtrooms for more natural light and the use of other natural, or biophilic, designs like those used in some healthcare facilities as “they know that better environments lead to better results, that’s what we try to do here.”
Other elements at the courthouse include having landscaping and blue and green tones in rooms in an attempt to reduce stress.
“I think it turned out beautifully,” said Crystal Powell, a project manager with Carroll Daniel Construction. “I don’t think we could have missed with the design being what it is. I love hearing Doug talking about his vision, and not making this such an intimidating place because it is important for when those children and those families come to this building that hopefully they come out and they realize that it is a new beginning for them as well, and maybe they can make some changes and take care of things the way they need to.”
Bagley pointed out that, like the Forsyth County Courthouse, which opened in 2015, the new facility includes an unbuilt floor to be used as a “shell” for future growth.
“So, even if our population doubles in the next 20-30 years, which it probably will, this building, I believe, will still be sufficient to service the needs of the juvenile court,” he said.
Bagley joked that there were two things at the courthouse of which he was envious: “One is the break room, and the other is the views. If you go in there, the views are really great.”
Forsyth County Commission Chairman Alfred John said he used to jokingly refer to the former building as “the motel court” but was happy to see the “state-of-the-art facility” for children, the parents and victims of crimes.
“The term juvenile court, to me, does not appropriately articulate what these men and women represent in the community,” John said. “There is so much more that takes place within these courts that many do not realize. The judges, professionals and administrators of the judicial circuit care deeply about the children whose cases are handled here.”