“Juvenile court is special, and it deserves a special courthouse”– Take a look at the new Forsyth County Juvenile Court building

After years of operating out of a converted motel followed by two years of construction, the Forsyth County Juvenile Court has a new home.

On Thursday, Dec. 8, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new court building, located at 875 Lanier 400 Parkway, the same location as the previous court, which has been demolished.

“Those of you who have been up here before realize that just behind where everyone is standing, there used to be a hotel, and that is where we had court for years and years,” Forsyth County Juvenile Court Presiding Judge Christopher Willis said. “We couldn’t be more appreciative and excited about having this new facility to conduct court in.”