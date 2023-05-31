Legal fates decided for remaining defendants in armed robbery case linked to Hannah Bender murder

Austin Todd Stryker, 26, will not be prosecuted for the 2019 armed robbery since he is already serving a sentence of life without parole for his role in Bender’s death, according to a document filed May 18 in Lumpkin County Superior Court.

Stryker and two others, Isaac Thomas Huff and Bailey Diane Williams, were accused

in the armed robbery case in a June 2022 indictment.

Huff and Williams were charged with being present while Stryker allegedly committed armed robbery and aggravated assault at the South Chestatee Street Dollar General on July 7, 2019.

“The Stryker robbery case is not being prosecuted out of judicial economy. In other words, it would be a waste of the court's resources and the taxpayers’ money to further sentence Mr. Stryker, who is currently serving a sentence of life without parole for [the] murder out of Dawson County,” Enotah Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jeff Langley said in an email to DCN. Lumpkin County is part of the Enotah Judicial Circuit, which also includes Town, Union and White counties.

The decision not to prosecute Stryker also follows the other two co-defendants associated with the armed robbery entering guilty pleas, Stryker’s May 18 document stated.

During a May 18 hearing, Huff, 21, entered a negotiated plea of guilty for being present while Stryker allegedly committed the armed robbery.

Huff was sentenced to 20 years, with the first 10 years to be served in prison and the rest to be served on probation. This sentence will run concurrent with Huff’s ongoing sentence out of Dawson County for participating in the cover-up of Hannah Bender’s killing.

Huff will receive credit for time served since his 2019 arrest by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.

Williams pleaded guilty in February to being the getaway driver in the Lumpkin County armed robbery.

She was sentenced under the First Offender Act to five years of probation, with time deemed served, along with a number of other fines, community service, restitution and health-related probation requirements.