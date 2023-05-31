Legal fates decided for remaining defendants in armed robbery case linked to Hannah Bender murder

Another part of the saga surrounding 21-year-old Hannah Bender’s 2019 murder in Dawson County has reached its conclusion.
Proceedings have ended for two defendants in the Lumpkin County armed robbery case tied to the motive for Bender’s murder.
This story continues below.
Austin Todd Stryker, 26, will not be prosecuted for the 2019 armed robbery since he is already serving a sentence of life without parole for his role in Bender’s death, according to a document filed May 18 in Lumpkin County Superior Court.
Stryker and two others, Isaac Thomas Huff and Bailey Diane Williams, were accused
in the armed robbery case in a June 2022 indictment.
Huff and Williams were charged with being present while Stryker allegedly committed armed robbery and aggravated assault at the South Chestatee Street Dollar General on July 7, 2019.
“The Stryker robbery case is not being prosecuted out of judicial economy. In other words, it would be a waste of the court's resources and the taxpayers’ money to further sentence Mr. Stryker, who is currently serving a sentence of life without parole for [the] murder out of Dawson County,” Enotah Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jeff Langley said in an email to DCN. Lumpkin County is part of the Enotah Judicial Circuit, which also includes Town, Union and White counties.
The decision not to prosecute Stryker also follows the other two co-defendants associated with the armed robbery entering guilty pleas, Stryker’s May 18 document stated.
During a May 18 hearing, Huff, 21, entered a negotiated plea of guilty for being present while Stryker allegedly committed the armed robbery.
Huff was sentenced to 20 years, with the first 10 years to be served in prison and the rest to be served on probation. This sentence will run concurrent with Huff’s ongoing sentence out of Dawson County for participating in the cover-up of Hannah Bender’s killing.
Huff will receive credit for time served since his 2019 arrest by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.
Williams pleaded guilty in February to being the getaway driver in the Lumpkin County armed robbery.
She was sentenced under the First Offender Act to five years of probation, with time deemed served, along with a number of other fines, community service, restitution and health-related probation requirements.
Motive
An updated July 2021 indictment accused Stryker of killing Bender in the early morning of Sept. 15, 2019, by shooting and stabbing her.
Before Stryker’s November 2021 trial, prosecutors successfully entered evidence alleging his motive to kill Hannah Bender was tied to his belief that she might go to police about the Lumpkin County robbery.
Huff and another co-defendant in the Dawson County case, Dylan Reid, testified about their involvement in a small gang called “THIS” during a joint plea and sentencing hearing in April 2021.
During his testimony at Stryker’s trial, Huff said the gang members committed armed robberies at Dollar Generals in Dawsonville and Dahlonega during the summer of 2019.
Currently, charges have only been filed in Lumpkin County for the alleged armed robbery there.
During Williams’ Feb. 8 hearing, her defense attorney, Zack Tumlin, said there were no leads on the Dahlonega robbery until a few months later, after Hannah Bender’s September 2019 murder.
During that investigation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation contacted Williams, who admitted Stryker’s and the others’ alleged involvement in the loose-knit group or gang.
“One of the group’s criminal activities was this armed robbery,” Tumlin said. “Her involvement in the [robbery] case didn’t come to light until the investigation of the murder.”
Williams was accused of tampering with evidence in Lumpkin County as part of the murder cover-up, according to a separate indictment for that case.
Sentences
During the April 2021 hearing, Huff received a sentence of 12 years in prison and 18 years on probation for his role in covering up Bender’s death.
Reid got 20 years with 15 years on probation for the additional culpability of tampering with evidence.
At the end of his November 2021 trial, a Dawson County jury found Stryker guilty and convicted him on all 24 charges tied to Bender’s murder.
Then in December, Stryker was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. His lawyers filed a motion for a new trial in January 2022. A hearing for that motion has been continued.
At the end of October 2021, just before Stryker’s trial, co-defendant Jerry Harper pleaded guilty in Dawson County to multiple gang-related charges for helping him evade police and approving of Bender’s murder.
That December, Harper received a sentence of 20 years in prison, with 10 years of probation to follow the prison time consecutively.
In April 2022, Harper was indicted in Forsyth County on one count each of concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence of Bender’s murder.
He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to another 20 years in Forsyth County for his role in concealing Bender’s death there.
During a hearing on July 29, 2022, Stryker’s wife, Elizabeth Donaldson, entered a negotiated plea of guilty for her role in the cover-up of Bender’s killing.
Donaldson was sentenced to 12 months of local custody and two years of house arrest for concealing a body and 10 years of probation for the tampering charge, to run concurrent with the first count.
Williams’ evidence tampering case has been moved to the dead docket, according to a notice filed in Lumpkin County Superior Court.
This comes after she previously entered a plea of not guilty, and a trial date was continued multiple times.
“In light of her guilty plea in the robbery case, we elected not to further prosecute the tampering case,” Langley added in his email. “While we had made no promises to her in connection with it, she fully cooperated and testified in the Dawson murder case, providing important testimony in the conviction of Mr. Stryker for the murder in Dawson County.”
As of May 26, Northeastern Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Kathlene Gosselin has not yet filed a decision regarding Stryker’s motion for a new trial in Dawson County.
During a virtual hearing in March, one of Stryker’s defense attorneys expressed concerns about not being able to fully address Huff’s and Reid’s plea deals during closing arguments, as those two defendants were also facing murder charges before they entered guilty pleas.
“The only one that I’m going to take my time and [reserve] a ruling on today is the first issue about the Huff and Reid plea deals,” Gosselin said in the call, according to transcripts.
FCN will continue following Stryker’s Dawson County case.